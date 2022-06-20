Breaking News
Updated on: 20 June,2022 04:52 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Anagha Sawant | anagha.sawant@mid-day.com

Mumbai reported average of 98 deaths/day due to heart attack between January-June 2021: RTI report

Representative image. Pic/Istock


According to the information provided by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) public health department, 17,880 deaths due to heart attack were reported from January 2021 to June 2021 (in six months) as compared to 5,633 deaths reported in the year 2020.

The information received from the Right to Information (RTI) application further reveals that in 2019 and 2018, the number of deaths due to heart attack in the city were 5,849 and 8,601 respectively. According to the response given in the RTI, the MIS cell of the health department is still processing the data on the cause of deaths reported from July to December 2021. The application was filed by RTI activist Chetan Kothari.




As per city-based doctors, they too have seen an increase in the number of heart ailment cases since last year.


