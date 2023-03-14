Mumbai: Retired Army jawan arrested for 'stabbing wife to death'

Police said that the accused left home with "bloody knife in hand and walked through market".



Police in Mumbai's Ghatkopar arrested 40-year-old man for stabbing his wife to death at Asalpha village on morning of March 14. The accused has been identified as a retired army jawan.

According to Ghatkopar police, on Tuesday morning at around 6 am, the accused Santosh Mistry went home in "inebriated state".

"Santosh was in inebriated state and had argument with wife Namita over some reasons. In the heat of moment, he took a knife from kitchen and stabbed her several times," official from Ghatkopar police station told Mid-day.



"Onlookers identified him and immediately called up Mumbai police control room informing some untoward incident has taken place. A team rushed to the incident spot and took injured Namita to Rajwadi Hospital, where she was declared dead on arrival by doctors."

Meanwhile, the accused confessed to his crime, said police.

"We have booked the accused under IPC sectiom 302 (murder), he was produced in court today and he has been remanded in police custody," said DCP (Zone 7) Purushottam Karad.

The accused was in Indian Army and left the job after his leg got fractured.