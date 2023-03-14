Breaking News
Thackeray faction wanted Speaker to usurp powers of EC, Shinde bloc tells SC
Maharashtra govt employees launch indefinite strike; services hit
Bombay High Court dismisses PIL seeking 'DA probe' against Uddhav Thackeray, kin
Mumbai: Retired Army jawan arrested for 'stabbing wife to death'
Man dupes top company official after promising sponsorship to SA cricketer, held
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai Crime News > Article > Mumbai Retired Army jawan arrested for stabbing wife to death

Mumbai: Retired Army jawan arrested for 'stabbing wife to death'

Updated on: 14 March,2023 11:21 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Anurag Kamble | anurag.kamble@mid-day.com

Top

Police said that the accused left home with "bloody knife in hand and walked through market".

Mumbai: Retired Army jawan arrested for 'stabbing wife to death'

The accused was in Indian Army and left the job after his leg got fractured.


Police in Mumbai's Ghatkopar arrested 40-year-old man for stabbing his wife to death at Asalpha village on morning of March 14. The accused has been identified as a retired army jawan.


According to Ghatkopar police, on Tuesday morning at around 6 am, the accused Santosh Mistry went home in "inebriated state".



"Santosh was in inebriated state and had argument with wife Namita over some reasons. In the heat of moment, he took a knife from kitchen and stabbed her several times," official from Ghatkopar police station told Mid-day.


Police further said that the accused left home with "bloody knife in hand and walked through bazar".

Also read: Mumbai: Man dupes top company official after promising sponsorship to South African cricketer, held

"Onlookers identified him and immediately called up Mumbai police control room informing some untoward incident has taken place. A team rushed to the incident spot and took injured Namita to Rajwadi Hospital, where she was declared dead on arrival by doctors."

Meanwhile, the accused confessed to his crime, said police.

"We have booked the accused under IPC sectiom 302 (murder), he was produced in court today and he has been remanded in police custody," said DCP (Zone 7) Purushottam Karad.

The accused was in Indian Army and left the job after his leg got fractured.

Do you practice ecotourism?
mumbai mumbai news mumbai crime news Crime News news ghatkopar

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK