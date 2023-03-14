Mumbai: Man dupes top company official after promising sponsorship to South African cricketer, held

Mumbai Police said, the suspect had allegedly used the name of Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy's PA's name to allegedly dupe a top company official after luring him to sponsor former South African cricketer

Mumbai Police on Tuesday said that its cyber crime cell arrested a 28-year-old man who had allegedly used the name of Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy's PA Nageshwar Reddy's to allegedly dupe a top company official after luring him to sponsor a South African cricketer.

According to the police, it had received a complaint and the complainant, an official of a top Indian company had told the police that in December 2022, a man who falsely identified himself as a PA of Andhra Pradesh CM after contacting the office of the company. On the call, he had asked for the contact number of the MD of the company. He had said that a former South African cricketer was in need to buy a cricket kit for himself and needs sponsorship of Rs 12 lakh.

The police said, the accused who was identified as Nagraju Budumuru, 28, a native of Andhra Pradesh had allegedly created a false email id of the cricketer to send an email to the company. He sent fake documents of the National Cricket Academy and Andhra Cricket Association to the company through WhatsApp to lure them into the con.

An official said that the company eventually realised that it was duped by the man who had contacted them and a complaint was received on January 13 in the matter after which a team of police officials began investigating the case. The team recovered the details of the suspect, the fake documents used by him and the details of the bank account that was used to dupe the company to the tune of Rs 7.66 lakh. "

The police said that the team of cyber crime cell officials used the technical clues in the case and managed to trace the location of the suspect. He was placed under arrest. The police are now investigating the matter to find out if there were other victims of the suspect who were duped in a similar manner by him.