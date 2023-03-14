Mumbai: 15-year-old girl repeatedly sexually harassed by cousin, kills self

The police said, On March 10, the girl's parents had gone to a doctor while her siblings were playing outside their house. At around 1.30 pm, when her parents returned home, they found that the children knocking on the door but their elder daughter (the victim) was not opening the door. She was later found hanging inside the house

Representational Pic

A 15-year-old girl allegedly committed suicide on Friday afternoon after being repeatedly sexually harassed by her cousin brother, the police said on Tuesday.

According to the police, the Vinoba Bhave Nagar (VB Nagar) Police have booked the suspect, the victim's cousin brother for alleged sexually harassement and abetment of suicide. The cousin of the deceased was arrested by the and he will be further interrogated by the investigators to understand whether he had molested the victim's sister as well.

The police said that the deceased girl lived with her parents, younger sister and brother. On March 10, the girl's parents had gone to a doctor while her siblings were playing outside their house. At around 1.30 pm, when her parents returned home, they found that the children were knocking on the door but their elder daughter (the victim) was not opening the door. When the door was broken open, they found the girl hanging by the ceiling.

The girl was rushed to a nearby hospital where she was declared dead. The postmortem was carried out which confirmed she died due to asphyxia. During the search at her place, the police found a suicide note written by the girl in one of her notebooks, the police said.

"The note was written in Marathi in which she revealed that her cousin brother, living a few blocks away, had bad intentions towards her. He also allegedly touched her inappropriately multiple times when nobody was around," an official from VB Nagar Police said.

"The girl had also allegedly attempted suicide when there was a marriage in their family. The marriage was of the accused's elder sister," he added.

As per the note, cops apprehended the 21-year-old cousin of the deceased. He has been booked under relevant sections of the POCSO Act. 354 (molestation) and 306 (abetment of suicide). He was produced before a court on Monday and was remanded to police custody, the police said.

"Initially the victim did not tell anyone about the incident. The accused thought she would not reveal about the matter and hence he kept sexually harassing her. He will be further questioned whether he had attempted to assault the younger sister of the deceased," said an official.