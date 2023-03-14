Ghatkopar couple’s mysterious death: Will police bungling trash yet another case?

Cops allow autopsy samples to lie in police station for days, fail to call experts and surgeon who conducted autopsy to scene of incident

Deepak and Tina Shah. Pic/Rajesh Gupta; (right) Kukreja Palace where the couple stayed

Crucial viscera and blood samples collected in the mysterious Ghatkopar couple death case have been lying in the Pant Nagar police station for five days. The samples were not accepted by the Maharashtra State Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) at Kalina last week as the police had not sent the provisional post-mortem report along with them.

This has once again exposed the lackadaisical attitude of the police with regard to using forensics as an investigative tool. Neither the forensic surgeon who conducted the autopsy at the Rajawadi post-mortem centre nor scientific experts from the FSL were called to study the scene of the incident, to date.

Sample to be sent today

The couple, Deepak and Tina Shah, was found dead in the bathroom of their rented flat at Kukreja Palace, Ghatkopar East, on March 8. The visceral samples will now be sent on Tuesday, confirmed Ravidatta Sawant, senior police inspector, Pant Nagar police station.

Shocked neighbours gather in the compound following the news of the couple’s deaths. Pic/Rajesh Gupta

“We had sent the visceral and blood samples, last week to FSL, Kalina, but they refused to accept them without a provisional post-mortem report. On Monday (March 13) we got the provisional report around 3.30 pm but samples are collected at the FSL only till 4 pm, and there was no point in sending the same on Monday. Hence, we have decided to send them on Tuesday,” said Sawant.

A source attached to the Rajawadi post-mortem centre stated, “The provisional cause of death certificate citing the reason as ‘opinion reserved, viscera preserved’ was issued on the day the autopsy was performed and on the basis of this certificate, the cremation would have happened. It is surprising that the police did not have the copy until Monday, as they have claimed.”

Forensic surgeon Dr Bale Patil conducted the autopsy and had preserved the visceral and blood samples for toxicology and chemical analysis at the FSL to detect a possible drug overdose or poisoning. Samples were also sent for a histopathological, test to JJ hospital to rule out an underlying health issue, if any.”

Asked if the medical officer letter was issued the same day, for submission to the laboratories, the source replied in affirmative, stating that the sealed bottles and covering letter were issued the same day.

Autopsy not photographed

The police did not insist on the carrying out of photography or videography during the course of post-mortem, which ideally, they should have asked for, as these photographs are the only evidence left with the investigators (as the bodies have been cremated) that can be used for corroboration and seeking further expert opinions, to rule out any future claims. Interestingly, according to the autopsy surgeons, the deceased had no external or internal injuries.

Asked if the police requested the scene of the incident to be analysed by the forensic surgeon who conducted the autopsy and experts from the FSL, Sawant replied in negative.

“The forensic surgeon who conducted the autopsy was shown the photograph of the scene of the incident, which was taken soon after the police arrived at the spot. And if he wished or felt the need, he could have visited the place,” said Sawant.

He continued, “As far as investigation is concerned, we have not made any headway. On Monday, an MGL and Adani team visited the scene of the incident and carried out an extensive study to rule out if there was any source of a gas leak or electrical issue, but nothing came out of it.”

“We have registered an accidental death report under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973,” he added.

Experts’ opinions

B B Daundkar, former director, Maharashtra State Forensic Science Laboratory, Kalina, said, “In such a high-profile case, where the cause of death is not clear, the police and the forensic surgeon should take utmost care, to call forensic scientists to study and analyse the scene of the incident, for collection of scientific vital clues, which could help in the solving the mystery behind such suspicious deaths. Secondly, the samples must be sent immediately for toxicological analysis to rule out any overdose of drugs/alcohol or poisoning.”

Asked if the samples collected might be impacted by external humidity and the rise in temperature, Daundkar replied in negative and said, “The visceral and blood samples are usually preserved using preservatives, and the glass jars are usually sealed by the autopsy surgeon to prevent any tampering or contamination. The police role is minimal and that of a courier, to hand over the sample collected from the post-mortem centre to the FSL.”

Daundkar suggested that the police’s courier role should be minimised and replaced by using a mobile forensic science laboratory that will visit the scene of the incident, collect evidence, as well as visceral samples from the autopsy centre and immediately deliver the same to the FSL in a controlled environment.

Amol Deshmukh, faculty of forensic science and technical advisor to the home department, said, “Early hours of scientific investigation by visiting the scene of an incident is very crucial to decide the path of the case.”

He added, “The police are fully aware of the procedure and chain of requirements to be followed while submitting biological and visceral samples after the post-mortem is conducted. It is unfortunate that despite being experienced hands, the police, for

reasons best known to them, continue to repeat such mistakes, which only derail the investigation process and leave the mystery behind deaths unresolved.”

