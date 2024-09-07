Breaking News
Beware of stingray and jelly fish bites during Ganpati visarjan: BMC
Vistara flight from Mumbai to Frankfurt diverted to Turkey on security concerns
Woman drugged, raped at birthday party in Thane; 3 held
Mumbai Police deploys thousands of cops across city for Ganeshotsav
Bombay HC transfers Abhishek Ghosalkar's murder case probe to CBI
shot-button
Lake Levels Lake Levels
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai Crime News > Article > Mumbai Rickshaw driver allegedly molests 15 year old held

Mumbai: Rickshaw driver allegedly molests 15-year-old; held

Updated on: 07 September,2024 08:57 AM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

Top

MHB police registered a case and started searching for the absconding accused and arrested him on Friday after five days from the Nalasopara area of Palghar district, added the police

Mumbai: Rickshaw driver allegedly molests 15-year-old; held

Representational images. Pic/iStock

Listen to this article
Mumbai: Rickshaw driver allegedly molests 15-year-old; held
x
00:00

A 44-year-old rickshaw driver allegedly molested a 15-year-old girl going to school in a rickshaw in Mumbai's Borivali area, said police.


The accused has been identified as Naresh Moti Singh.



The driver fled from the spot when the girl protested, said police.


MHB police registered a case and started searching for the absconding accused and arrested him on Friday after five days from the Nalasopara area of Palghar district, added the police.

More details into the matter are awaited. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

borivali mumbai crime branch mumbai crime news mumbai mumbai news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK