Mumbai: Rickshaw driver allegedly molests 15-year-old; held

MHB police registered a case and started searching for the absconding accused and arrested him on Friday after five days from the Nalasopara area of Palghar district, added the police

A 44-year-old rickshaw driver allegedly molested a 15-year-old girl going to school in a rickshaw in Mumbai's Borivali area, said police.

The accused has been identified as Naresh Moti Singh.

The driver fled from the spot when the girl protested, said police.

More details into the matter are awaited.

