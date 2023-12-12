Mumbai: Sakinaka Police bust gang of robbers, 8 who looted two brothers from Punjab held

The Sakinaka Police in Mumbai have busted a gang and nabbed as many as eight members of it who were allegedly involved in a robbery case

The suspects in police custody on Tuesday. Pic/Police sources

According to the police, on the evening of December 6, between 7:20 pm and 12:30 am on December 7, Abhishek Vipan Kumar and his brother Himanshu Kumar, residents of Punjab, fell victim to a kidnapping near a hotel in Sakinaka area of the western suburbs. On their complaint the police officials had registered a case and launched investigations in the matter and found the brothers were deceived into coming to Mumbai with promises of job security abroad by one of the arrested suspects.

An official said, the Sakinaka Police have successfully apprehended 8 individuals involved in connection with the crime.

The victims were taken approximately 40 kilometers towards Navi Mumbai in Maharashtra and were robbed of valuables totaling Rs 11,29,000, including gold, American dollars, and Euros.

A police officer from Sakinaka said, "The search for the kidnappers led to the arrests of 8 individuals. Further investigation uncovered their pattern of duping people with false promises of overseas job opportunities."

Another officer explained, "Their modus operandi involved enticing individuals from states like Delhi, Punjab, and Uttar Pradesh with promises of job and visa security in various countries, claiming connections with immigration officials. Our ongoing investigation has revealed their involvement in other robbery cases as well."

