Mumbai: Senior citizen's house robbed in Juhu; cops arrest former employee, friend

The team of Juhu police who solved the case with the arrested duo and the recovered property. Pic/ Juhu Police

The Juhu police on Friday solved a theft case in which a senior citizen was targeted by his former employee. The police said Satish Shivgan, 34 who used to work as a driver with the complainant had been upset after being sacked and hatched a plan with his friend to target his employer by breaking into his house.

According to the police, the complainant who lives alone in a building in Juhu had filed a complaint on June 16 that his belongings including cash, gold and diamond jewellery worth over Rs. 54.14 lakhs had been stolen from his house. The police officials from Juhu visited his house and studied the crime scene. A team led by Inspector Vijay Dhotre from Juhu police station began to identify the clues through which they could nab the accused.

"There was no CCTV camera in the building of the complainant. We began to check the CCTV footage on the streets and scanned over 100 footages. A suspect was found leaving in an auto rickshaw. We tracked him and noticed he changed three auto rikshaws to reach Andheri station where he met the former employee of the complainant who was fired from the duty recently," said a police officer.

The official added, "the police officials were successful in detaining Satish, who was questioned in connection with the theft and after sustained interrogations, he confessed to the crime. We learnt that Satish had informed his friend, Ankush Monde, 38, a security guard, about his employer living alone in the house and could be an easy target. Ankush then conducted a recce of the building of his employer and studied his whereabouts including what time the complainant leaves from the house."

The police said, on the day of the house break-in, Ankush used a duplicate key given by Satish and then fled away with the belongings while he was out to buy fruits for himself. After the confession from Satish, Ankush was picked up and the duo were arrested in the matter. The police were also successful in recovering the stolen property. The duo were produced before a court that remanded them to police custody till June 28.