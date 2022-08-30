Mumbai: Sex racket operating through call centre busted by crime branch, one held

According to official sources, The unit XI of the Mumbai crime branch had been investigating the matter involving video and phone calls of a sex racket and unearthed that a call center had been set up to operate the entire racket
Representational Pic
The Mumbai crime branch has busted a major online sex racket that was being run through a call centre, an official said. Sources said, one accused has been arrested in the matter and further investigations are underway.
According to official sources, The unit XI of the Mumbai crime branch had been investigating the matter involving video and phone calls of a sex racket and unearthed that a call center had been set up to operate the entire racket. Some women including students has been rescued and the owner of the call centre has been arrested. Probe is underway to find the sextortion link, if any in the matter.
"Further details of the matter would be shared by the senior Mumbai Police officials in a press conference at 3 pm today," an official said.