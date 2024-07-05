The incident occurred in the evening when Bali, an actor, went to his shop which he had rented to one Shankar Sharma, the official said

Representational Pic/File

Listen to this article Mumbai: Singer Hemlata's son assaulted by tenant, two others in Oshiwara x 00:00

Renowned singer Hemlata's son Aditya Bali was allegedly assaulted on Friday by his tenant and two others in Oshiwara area of Mumbai, a police official said, reported the PTI.

The incident occurred in the evening when Aditya Bali, an actor, went to his shop which he had rented to one Shankar Sharma, the official said.

ADVERTISEMENT

"He had gone to the shop to remove an internet router. Shankar Sharma allegedly violated the rental agreement, due to which an argument ensued between him and Aditya Bali. After he was assaulted, Bali approached Oshiwara police with a complaint against Shankar Sharma and two others," the official informed, according to the PTI.

A non-cognisable (NC) case has been registered on Aditya Bali's complaint and further probe is underway, the Oshiwara police station official in Mumbai added.

Man held for rape, murder of 9-year-old girl in Thane

Meanwhile, in another incident, the police in Maharashtra's Thane district have arrested a man for allegedly raping and killing a 9-year-old girl, an official said on Friday, reported the PTI.

Abhay Yadav (42) of Govind Nagar, under the jurisdiction of Shanti Nagar police station in the Bhiwandi area in Maharashtra, allegedly abducted the child on Thursday afternoon before raping and strangling her, he said, according to the PTI.

After being alerted by passersby about a child's body, the police launched a probe and arrested Abhay Yadav within a few hours, the official told PTI.

The Shanti Nagar police on Thursday also arrested a man for allegedly killing his wife and dumping the body in a well in Bhawdhad village.

Kanchan Das (36) throttled his wife Laxmi Das (28) with a scarf on Wednesday. He then told her family that she had eloped with someone. But a probe pointed to his involvement resulting in his arrest, as per the PTI.

A senior police official from Bhiwandi told PTI that the accused in both cases have been booked under section 103 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which came into force on Monday replacing the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the news agency reported on Friday.

(with PTI inputs)