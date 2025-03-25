Mumbai software engineer duped of Rs 12.5 lakh by cyber crooks posing as astrologers

The victim, a resident of the BKC area, had downloaded the DevineTalk app dedicated to 'astrology' to find solace in life, unaware that sharing personal issues is going to leave him poorer financially and frustrated

A 24-year-old software engineer working at a private firm in BKC fell victim to a Rs 12.21 lakh online astrology scam while seeking solutions to personal problems. Cybercriminals lured him through a fraudulent astrology app, promising life-changing rituals and extorting money under false pretenses.

According to the complaint, the victim downloaded an astrology app in January to learn about his future. Facing personal difficulties, he connected with someone on the app who advised him to perform a puja for stability in life. Initially quoted Rs 6,300, he agreed after a week and was introduced to a so-called ‘Maharaj.’

Upon making the first payment, he was informed that the amount covered only consultation fees, with additional charges required for the actual ritual. The fraudsters continued demanding money, claiming the puja was incomplete. When the victim hesitated, they threatened that stopping midway could endanger his life.

As the scam escalated, the fraudsters claimed that three sadhus’ lives were at risk due to his incomplete puja, pressuring him into further payments. Terrified, he transferred a total of Rs 12.21 lakh via online transactions and credit cards.

Suspecting fraud, he confided in a friend, who urged him to report the matter. Following his complaint, the Cyber Police registered a case and launched an investigation into the scam.