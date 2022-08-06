Mumbai: Stock broker held for molesting 25-year-old actor in Andheri

Stock broker Jignesh Mehta (48) had called the 25-year-old woman to a hotel in Andheri East on Friday night claiming he wanted her to meet a film producer, the MIDC police station official said quoting the complaint

Representative image. Pic/Istock

A stockbroker was arrested for allegedly molesting a small-time actor on the pretext of helping her land a film role, a Mumbai police official said on Saturday.

Stock broker Jignesh Mehta (48) had called the 25-year-old woman to a hotel in Andheri East on Friday night claiming he wanted her to meet a film producer, the MIDC police station official said quoting the complaint.

Also Read: Bhandara rape case be tried in special court in timebound manner: BJP leader

"However, Mehta allegedly started touching her inappropriately in the hotel room, where no third person was present. The complainant managed to escape from the room and called the police from the reception of the hotel. Staffers stopped Mehta there till police arrived," he said.

He was arrested under Indian Penal Code sections 354 (assault or use of criminal force to outrage modesty of woman), 506 (criminal intimidation) and other offences after the woman filed a complaint, the official added.

The woman has told police she got acquainted with Mehta at a party in Chembur where the two exchanged phone numbers.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.