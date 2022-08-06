Breaking News
Mob attacks man with sharp weapons, accuses him of supporting Nupur Sharma
Mumbai: Retaining wall of building collapses in Ghatkopar, none injured
Mumbai: You can soon find a spot at BEST parking facility through an app
Thane: Father arrested for beating to death his 20-year-old son in Bhiwandi
Mumbai: Schools take measures to keep students safe
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai Crime News > Article > Maharashtra 4 booked for trying to convert tribal woman to Christianity

Maharashtra: 4 booked for trying to convert tribal woman to Christianity

Updated on: 06 August,2022 04:05 PM IST  |  Palghar
PTI |

Top

The 50-year-old woman, a resident of Talavapada in Saravali here, has told police the four accused, comprising two men and two women, on Friday came to her house and asked her to embrace Christianity as it would drive away her sufferings and also offered her money to convert

Maharashtra: 4 booked for trying to convert tribal woman to Christianity

Representative image. Pic/Istock


Four people have been booked for allegedly trying to force a tribal woman in Dahanu in Maharashtra's Palghar district to convert to Christianity, a police official said on Saturday.

The 50-year-old woman, a resident of Talavapada in Saravali here, has told police the four accused, comprising two men and two women, on Friday came to her house and asked her to embrace Christianity as it would drive away her sufferings and also offered her money to convert, the official said.

Also Read: Bhandara rape case be tried in special court in timebound manner: BJP leader


Clamant Baila (37), Kariamma Philips (53). Pinki Kaur Sharma (36) and Parshuram Shingada (24) have been charged under Indian Penal Code for outraging religious feelings, promoting enmity among different groups, house trespass and other offences, he said.

All four accused have been issued notices to join the probe, the Palghar police official added.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

mumbai mumbai news mumbai crime news crime news palghar thane thane crime maharashtra

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK