The accused and the police team that recovered the entire stolen property and nabbed the culprit. Pic/Special Arrangement

According to the police, while patrolling near Borivali station area on Saturday, a crime detection team noticed a man moving suspiciously. On questioning and checking his bag, it was found that he had committed thefts in jewellery shops located in Sector 12, Kamothe, and was on his way to his native place in Rajasthan, carrying stolen gold ornaments.

The Kasturba Marg Police in Mumbai have apprehended a suspect involved in a jewellery shop theft at Kamothe, Panvel, and have recovered the entire stolen property.

The team immediately contacted Navi Mumbai Crime Branch Unit 3, who confirmed that a theft had occurred earlier that day at Parasnath Jewellers, Kamothe, Panvel. Following this, the accused, along with the stolen valuables, was handed over to Navi Mumbai Police.

The arrested accused has been identified as Karansingh Nathusingh Kharwar (18), a resident of Rajsamand district in Rajasthan.

According to police sources, the theft took place at Parasnath Jewellers, Sector 12, Kamothe, Panvel, Navi Mumbai. The accused had started working at the jewellery shop barely five days ago. On Saturday afternoon, when the shop owner stepped out for lunch, Kharwar allegedly took advantage of the opportunity, cleaned out the shop, and fled.

He was preparing to travel to Borivali and then onwards to Rajasthan with the stolen goods when a police patrol team intercepted him. During questioning, he confessed to the theft, stating that he had married last year and nearly Rs 6–7 lakh was spent on the wedding. To recover those expenses, he claimed, he resorted to the crime, an officer from Kasturba Marg Police Station said.

The operation was carried out under the guidance of DCP Zone 12 (in-charge), Anand Bhoite, ACP Dahisar Division Malojiraje Shinde, Senior PI Jayraj Ranavare, and PI (Crime) Subhash Jadhav. API Dhiraj Vaikos and other police personnel from Kasturba Marg Police Station in Borivali east also participated in the operation.

Police have seized 78 tolas of gold ornaments, 18 small diamonds, and Rs 1,39,200 in cash, with a total value of approximately Rs 70-72 lakh.