The VP Road police have arrested three people in connection with the death of a man after a physical altercation. According to the police, the victim had been sleeping on the pavement near a building in Girgaon. Some members of the building’s society objected and got into a physical fight with him, which led to his death.

The incident was reported on October 22 when 45-year-old porter Jamil Khan succumbed to his injuries. “He used to sleep near Om Sai Co-operative Society at night. The residents objected to this, and a verbal altercation escalated into a physical attack. Some society members beat him with sticks. He was taken to the hospital but was declared dead,” a police officer said.

Khan, originally from Bihar, had been living on the streets to earn a living. The police have filed an FIR against six members of the society and arrested three suspects. “Since the victim’s family could not be located at the time, the police officer filed the complaint,” added the officer. Initially, the FIR was registered by the DB Marg police, but the case was transferred to the VP Road police station since the building is in their jurisdiction.

The arrested individuals include Vishal Shinde, 28, the society’s watchman; Mayank Jethva, 50; and Santosh Singh, a resident of the building. “Our investigation showed that these three had attacked the victim with sticks and their hands, which led to their arrest. One of them is the society’s watchman,” said a police officer. The suspects are charged under Section 103 (Murder) and Section 3 (Common Intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.