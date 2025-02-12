Police arrest two agents and a lawyer; mastermind still on the run; the arrested accused have been identified as Suresh Kale alias Suraj Dubey, 28, agent, Dheeraj Yadav, 23, agent, and Satyam Dubey, 30, lawyer

The Kurar police have busted a gang of real estate brokers who allegedly duped people by promising them flats in high-rise towers at cheap rates. The police have arrested three gang members so far, including a lawyer, but the mastermind of the gang is still at large.

The arrested accused have been identified as Suresh Kale alias Suraj Dubey, 28, agent, Dheeraj Yadav, 23, agent, and Satyam Dubey, 30, lawyer.

According to police sources, the accused deceived a 54-year-old businessman from Mira Road last year by promising him a flat worth R60 lakh in Omkar Altamonte Tower, located on Western Express Highway, Malad East.

The complainant, who found his current house too small, registered on the Housing.com website in search of a bigger one. In May, accused Suraj Dubey contacted him on his mobile phone, introducing himself as an agent and offering an investor’s flat in Kurar Omkar Tower at a cheap price of Rs 60 lakh.

The complainant, interested in the deal, inspected the flat the next day with his son. Dubey had sent someone along with them to show the flat. After liking it, the complainant called Dubey, who, along with the wanted accused Rajesh Marge, arrived at the location. After taking a token amount of Rs 10,000, they discussed the payment schedule and the remaining amount.

The complainant later paid Rs 5 lakh in cash for stamp duty and registration and R21,000 to lawyer Satyam Dubey for documentation.

Between May 7 and May 25, 2024, after verifying and arranging the payments, the complainant paid approximately Rs 58 lakh and received the documents for the flat. However, when he called to take possession, all the accused switched off their phones. Suspicious, he showed the documents to a lawyer, who confirmed they were all fake.

Realising the fraud, the complainant approached Kurar police and registered a case. Under the guidance of DCP Smita Patil (Zone XII), and senior inspector Janardhan Parbakar PSI Avinash Nalawade and his detection team began the investigation and arrested two accused on December 31 Suresh Kale alias Suraj Dubey (agent) and Dheeraj Yadav (agent).

An officer from Kurar police station said “The accused lawyer had initially filed an anticipatory bail application (ABA) to evade arrest, but both the sessions court and high court rejected it last week. Following this, police arrested lawyer Satyam Dubey on February 8.”

“The accused had used the same modus operandi to cheat a woman working in a bank. She was looking for a house, and the gang promised her a flat in Trimurti Complex, Goregaon Shivdham area. They took R20 lakh from her and later disappeared,” said the officer.

“A complaint was also filed in this case. While police have arrested all the accused in this second case, the gang leader Rajesh Marge is still absconding,” the officer added.

During further investigation, it was discovered that the accused had similarly cheated people in Virar and Vasai as well.

"During a search of the accused, Bolinj police seized the laptop of the arrested lawyer, which contained fake documents of various flats. The same laptop also had copies of the forged documents related to the 54-year-old businessman," said another officer.

