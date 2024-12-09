Breaking News
Mumbai traffic cop injured after auto driver dashes vehicle into him

Updated on: 09 December,2024 08:28 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Apoorva Agashe | mailbag@mid-day.com

It was being investigated by the police if the incident was an accident or a deliberate attempt to injure the cop, sources said

The injured cop. Pic/Rajesh Gupta

A Mumbai traffic cop was injured after an auto rickshaw driver allegedly dashed his vehicle into him in Mulund area of the city, an official said.


The Mulund police station was in the process of registering an FIR against the auto rickshaw driver.


"The auto dashed into an on-duty police constable attached to the Mulund Traffic Division on Monday morning, said an official.


The incident took place on December 9 at around 9:30 am when the police constable identified as Ganesh Ujenkar, attached to the Mulund Traffic Division of the Mumbai Traffic Police, was allegedly dashed by an auto driver.

Meanwhile, even after several hours, the Mulund Police are still "in the process" of registering an FIR against the accused.

"The victim is unconscious, and we are in the process of registering an FIR," an officer said.

