The accused avoided using his phone while being on the run and travelled to different states in India to avoid being caught, said a police official

The accused (in white t-shirt) along with the team of officials who nabbed him

Man kills wife after she refuses money for gambling, nabbed in Chennai while on the run

The Trombay Police in Mumbai nabbed a man for allegedly killing his wife following a dispute between the two that arose after he asked money for gambling, an official said.

According to the police, the deceased identified as 55-year-old Surekha Saraste was allegedly strangled to death by her husband Amol Pawar (36) at their residence in Mankhurd area of eastern Mumbai.

“Pawar used to allegedly always ask for money to consume alcohol or for gambling, on November 29, he strangled the woman to death and fled from the scene. When their son entered the house, he found her in an unconscious state. She was was taken to the hospital and was declared dead on arrival by the doctors,” said a police officer from Trombay police station.

Following the incident, the police registered an FIR and had launched a manhunt to apprehend the accused.

“We found out that he had boarded a train and travelled to multiple locations across the country. He even avoided to use a phone while being on the run. He had travelled to Thane, Navi Mumbai, UP and then on December 1, the police traced his location in Delhi. He had fled from Delhi before a team of police officials reached there,” the officer said.

While the police continued to trace him, on an occassion, Pawar called his son before going to Chennai.

“The police finally traced him to Chennai and apprehended him on December 6," the official added.

The police said that Pawar worked as a caretaker for senior citizens and Saraste worked as a house help, both were married and resided in a chawl in Mankhurd area.

Further investigations in the matter are underway.