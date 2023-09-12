The Sakinaka police on Sunday arrested three men for threatening and manhandling a 54-year-old plastic scrap dealer

Unsaullah Chaudhary the complainant

Listen to this article Mumbai: Trio held for threat over donation to Ganpati Mandal x 00:00

Key Highlights Share:





Three accused arrested for threatening a scrap dealer to donate to Ganpati Mandal The arrested accused are members of the Khairani Cha Samrat - Shree Gajanan Mitra Mandal Accused threatened to be killed. He went to police to file FIR

The Sakinaka police on Sunday arrested three men for threatening and manhandling a 54-year-old plastic scrap dealer, after he refused to donate Rs 25,000 to a Ganesh Mandal. The arrested accused are members of the Khairani Cha Samrat - Shree Gajanan Mitra Mandal at Sakinaka.

The complainant, Unsaullah Chaudhary is a resident of Sakinaka. According to the police, on September 4, the accused Pradip Pandey, Krushna Gupta, and Abbas Shaikh met Chaudhary at 9 pm near the Sakinaka police station, and demanded a donation of R25,000 for the Khairani Cha Samrat Ganesh idol.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking to mid-day, Chaudhary said, “I refused because it is a substantial amount. Later, they started threatening me daily. A few days ago, they left a pavti (receipt) with the name of Khairani Cha Samrat - Shree Gajanan Mitra Mandal, mentioning the amount R5,000. I asked them to come to my shop to collect the money. But they did not show up.”

“On September 9, around 10:45 pm, I was at a local shop when the three of them, accompanied by two-three others, confronted me once again. They threatened me to donate Rs 25,000 to the Ganpati Mandal. I refused. The trio then threatened to kill me and manhandled me. I rushed to the Sakinaka police station and filed a First Information Report (FIR),” Chaudhary explained.

Also read: Mumbai: In eco setback, no action against PoP Ganpati idols

Senior Inspector Gabaji Chimte of Sakinaka police station said, “We have arrested three accused for threatening Chaudhary to donate to the Ganpati Mandal. We are investigating the matter.”