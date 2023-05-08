Mumbai: TV actress files complaint against husband for hurting their minor son, case registered

she alleged that Mishra banged her 15-month-old son on the floor thrice

Police in Mumbai on Monday booked a 21-year-old husband of a 41-year-old actress for allegedly hurting their 15-month-old son.

According to the police sources, the complainant identified as Chandrika Saha (41), a television actress approached the Bangur Nagar link road police on Sunday and registered a complaint against her husband Aman Mishra

In her complaint, she alleged that Mishra banged her 15-month-old son on the floor thrice. She told police that “on Friday she was in the kitchen and her son was crying”. She asked Mishra to take care of their kid.

Mishra took the child in the bedroom but the he did not stop crying.

In the meanwhile, Saha heard a loud thud and rushed inside the bedroom. She saw her son lying injured on the floor and rushed him to a nearby hospital.

On Saturday Saha checked the CCTV of her bedroom and was surprised to see Mishra banging their son on the floor. She immediately approached police with the CCTV footage and registered a complaint, a police official said.

Police said that they have registered a case and booked Mishra under section 75 of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Amendment Bill, 2015 Act.

Senior inspector Pramod Tavde said that they have summoned Mishra for further investigations.