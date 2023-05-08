Breaking News
Updated on: 08 May,2023 05:10 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Ronak Mastakar | ronak.mastakar@mid-day.com

The TMC said that citizens should note that the water supply will be at low pressure for the next one to two days after the water supply is restored

Representative Image

Thane: Parts of Diva and Mumbra to face 12-hour water cut on May 10
Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) on Monday said that the water supply will remain suspended in Diva and Mumbra areas for 12 hours on May 10 due to repair work. 


"There will be no water supply from 10 am to 10 pm in Kalyan Phata to Shankar Mandir under Diva-Mumbra ward as the TMC will carry out repair work on the water channel," the civic body said.




The affected areas include Nirmal Nagri, Rameshwar Park, Dosti Sankul area, Bholenath Nagar, Rose Nagar, MM Valley area, Kadar Palace to Kismet Colony, Chand Nagar area, Khadi Machine Road, Shivaji Nagar area, etc.

The TMC said that citizens should note that the water supply will be at low pressure for the next one to two days after the water supply is restored.

The civic body has also asked residents in the city to store water and use it judiciously.

