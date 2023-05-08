Breaking News
Body of 67-year-old woman found in lake in Thane

Updated on: 08 May,2023 09:31 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The woman was identified as Sulochana Khochre, a resident of Vartaknagar. The incident was reported around 8.11 am on Monday morning, said Avinash Sawant, chief of the regional disaster management cell (RDMC)

Pic/Regional Disaster Management Cell

The body of a 67-year-old woman was found in Upvan Lake in Thane on Monday, police said.


The woman was identified as Sulochana Khochre, a resident of Vartaknagar. The incident was reported around 8.11 am on Monday morning, said Avinash Sawant, chief of the Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC).



Vartaknagar police personnel, disaster management cell personnel with one pick-up vehicle, and fire brigade personnel with one rescue vehicle and one fire vehicle were present at the said spot.

The body of the woman was taken out from the lake with the help of the staff of the Disaster Management Unit at the said spot and handed over to Vartaknagar police.

The cops took the dead body to the District Government Hospital in Thane for further action.

