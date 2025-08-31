On August 18, the woman received a call from an unknown person claiming to be "Deputy Commissioner of Police Sanjay Arora." The caller accused her of being involved in serious crimes such as money laundering and asked her to pay up or face consequences

Rohit Sonar and Hitesh Patil allegedly allowed the fraudsters to use their bank accounts to receive money and transfer it abroad.

The Cyber Cell of Mumbai Police has arrested two persons from Jalgaon for allegedly helping fraudsters dupe a 72-year-old woman of around Rs 1.25 crore through a 'digital arrest' scam, an official said on Saturday, reported news agency PTI.

Terrified, the woman transferred around Rs 1.25 crore into different bank accounts. However, after the transfers, she realised that no official inquiry was being conducted, and filed a complaint with the Cyber Cell, reported PTI.

Police found that a part of the amount was deposited in Rohit Sonar's account, while Hitesh Patil had shared account details with cyber fraudsters based abroad. The duo allegedly received a commission for helping route the funds to overseas accounts.

Further probe was underway, the official said.

Cheating case accused held after 9 years in Palghar

In another incident, the police have arrested a cheating case accused, who was on the run for nine years and living with a changed name in Maharashtra's Palghar district, officials said on Sunday, reported PTI.

The case pertains to a fraud committed by six persons between December 2012 and June 2016 who connived with the manager of a co-operative bank in Thane district and mortgaged fake gold jewellery to avail a lone Rs 75,37,085.

The Bhayander police in Thane had registered a case against six persons under relevant provisions and the probe was taken over by the Economic Offences Wing, reported PTI.

While five of the accused had been arrested and a chargesheet filed against them, the sixth accused, Gopal Radheshyam Nag (42), a building material supplier, was on the run since then, Mira Bhayander-Vasai Virar's Assistant Commissioner of Police (crime) Madan Ballal said, reported PTI.

The Kashimira police here recently got a tip that the accused had changed his name to Gopal Radheshyam Chourasia and was living in the Nalasopara area of neighbouring Palghar district, he said, reported PTI.

The police, with the help of the technical and intelligence leads, confirmed the presence of the accused in the area.

A police team caught the accused at Manvelpada in the Virar area of Palghar on Saturday and arrested him, the official said.

(With inputs from PTI)