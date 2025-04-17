In such scams, fraudsters call a person posing as officials of law enforcement agencies such as police, CBI, Enforcement Directorate and Customs, and claim that their mobile number, Aadhaar or bank account has been used for money laundering or some other illegal activity

Mumbai Police on Wednesday launched two helplines to help those trapped in the so-called digital arrest situation, reported news agency PTI.

The helpline numbers are 7715004444 and 7400086 666, an official said, adding they will work round-the-clock for victims of 'digital arrest' scam, reported PTI.

What is digital arrest?

The cases of digital arrest scam have increased alarmingly in the last couple of years, he said.

In such scams, fraudsters call a person posing as officials of law enforcement agencies such as police, CBI, Enforcement Directorate and Customs, and claim that their mobile number, Aadhaar or bank account has been used for money laundering or some other illegal activity.

The person is told they are under 'digital arrest', and must not disconnect the call or even leave the room where they are and contact anyone including police.

They are then asked to transfer money to certain bank accounts. Scared, a person is very likely to follow the instructions in such cases, and end up losing money to cyber criminals, some of them operating from outside India.

If they receive any such call, people should contact the helpline numbers, the police official said.

In case of emergency, Mumbai Police can also send their teams to the victim's place, he added.

Modus operandi

Initial Contact: Fraudsters typically call the victim and inform them that they have sent or are the intended recipient of a parcel containing illegal goods, drugs, fake passports, or other contraband.

False Accusations: In some cases, they claim that the victim’s relative or friend has been involved in a crime and are in custody.

Monetary Demand: The fraudsters demand money to “compromise” or resolve the case.

Digital Arrest: Unsuspecting victims are often subjected to a “digital arrest” and are forced to remain on video calls until the fraudsters’ demands are met.

Deceptive Setup: Fraudsters sometimes use studios designed to look like police stations or government offices and wear uniforms to appear legitimate.

Golden hours

Approach the police within two hours of making a transaction for them to take action and stop the transfer. Reporting the crime within the golden hours significantly increases the chances of recovering the funds.

(With inputs from PTI)