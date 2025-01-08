Digital Arrest Scam: Mumbai cyber crime cell nabs gang for duping man of Rs 32 lakh

The gang was busted by the North Region Cyber Police after the victim, a Kandivali resident lodged a complaint, an official said

The Mumbai cyber crime cell has nabbed a gang four individuals who were allegedly involved in defrauding a man of Rs 32 lakh in a case of digital arrest scam, the police said on Wednesday.

The gang was busted by the North Region Cyber Police after the victim, a Kandivali resident was duped of Rs 32 lakh, an official said.

The arrested suspects have been identified as Gangavihan Bhoju, Vikas Bishnoi, Premsukh Bishnoi, and Ramniwas Bishnoi. This gang was reportedly providing bank accounts to cybercriminals for fraudulent activities.

According to the police the complaint a Kandivali resident, reported that the incident began in December when he received a call at home from someone claiming to be from the TRAI office. The caller falsely claimed that a case had been registered against him at a Delhi police station and transferred the call to someone posing as a Deputy Commissioner of Police Dehli crime branch. The fraudster, impersonating the DCP, extracted personal and work-related information from the complainant, warning him not to share these details with anyone. He also falsely claimed that the complainant's online activity was being monitored and that disclosing any information could lead to legal action.

The next day, the complainant received another call, this time from someone claiming to be a CBI officer. The caller falsely informed him that he had been "digitally arrested" and that arrest action would soon follow. The caused the complainant significant distress. Under the pretext of preventing further action, the fraudster coerced him into transferring Rs 32 lakhs to a bank account.

Suspecting foul play, the complainant approached the North Regional Cyber Police Station and filed a complaint. A special team was formed to conduct the investigation. Through their efforts, the police identified the suspects, laid a trap, and arrested the four individuals. The arrested gang members were found to have provided bank accounts to cybercriminals for executing fraud.