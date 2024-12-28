Breaking News
Mumbai: Two arrested for theft of phones cash at CMs oathtaking ceremony

Updated on: 29 December,2024 07:27 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Shirish Vaktania | mailbag@mid-day.com

Mumbai: Two arrested for theft of phones cash at CMs oathtaking ceremony

The swearing-in ceremony of CM Devendra Fadnavis at Azad Maidan on December 5. Pic/Rane Ashish

Azad Maidan police have arrested two thieves who had allegedly mingled with the crowd and stolen jewellery worth R14 lakh on December 5, during the oath-taking ceremony of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. The police said they were caught in Nagpur. One of the accused was allegedly caught red-handed as he was trying to commit the same offence at a political programme.


The accused have been identified as Amol Babasaheb Gite, 28, a resident of Ahilyanagar, and Sumit Ratan Rangari, 18, a resident of Nagpur. The accused stole 15 gold chains worth Rs 14.34 lakhs and cash at Azad Maidan. A police officer said, “Both the accused are involved in multiple cases and are regular offenders.”


During the investigation, the police checked Gite’s mobile tower location and it was found that he was present at Azad Maidan on December 5. His partner, Sumit Rangari, was arrested on December 23. The Bazar Nagar Police arrested both accused and handed them to Azad Maidan police on Friday. The cops are yet to recover the stolen gold and cash. 


Advocate Sunil Pandey, who is appearing for the accused, said, “The accused are victims in this case and were framed. They are farmers from Nagpur. Due to pressure from superiors, they were arrested. There is no evidence to link them with the incident.”

