Breaking News
Mumbai Police intensifies campaign against drugs, 328 suspects examined
We just need to speak and leave, right? CM Shinde trolled after viral video
PM Modi to visit Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh on September 14
I-N-D-I-A bloc's first public rally in Oct; seat-sharing to be finalised soon
Mumbai: 36-year-old man held for sending fake complaints to police naming PFI
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai Crime News > Article > Mumbai Two booked for allegedly attempting to encroach MMRDA plots

Mumbai: Two booked for allegedly attempting to encroach MMRDA plots

Updated on: 13 September,2023 09:01 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The two were allegedly trying to encroach upon a 7,000 square metre plot belonging to the MMRDA in Mumbai

Mumbai: Two booked for allegedly attempting to encroach MMRDA plots

Representational Pic/File

Listen to this article
Mumbai: Two booked for allegedly attempting to encroach MMRDA plots
x
00:00

Key Highlights

  1. Mumbai Police have registered a case against two persons
  2. The two allegedly attempted to encroach upon a plot belonging to the MMRDA
  3. This is the second such FIR in less than 10 days

Mumbai Police have registered a case against two persons for allegedly trying to encroach upon a 7,000 square metre plot belonging to the MMRDA in Mumbai, the second such FIR in less than 10 days, an official said on Wednesday, according to the PTI.


The accused were dumping debris at the prime property worth thousands of crores at the business district of Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) which now has been secured, the official told the PTI.


On a complaint by the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) on Monday, the BKC police registered an FIR (first information report) against one Amir Abdul Patel (39) and one unidentified person for trying to grab the planning body's land, as per the PTI.


The alleged encroachers had already dumped hundreds of truckloads of construction debris at the BKC plot in Motilal Nehru Nagar, where MMRDA has now deployed a security guard at the entrance to prevent trespassing.

Encroachers had placed a big crane at the plot and dozens of trucks were bringing debris to the spot. The plot is now empty but the debris is still lying. We will call Patel for investigation though no arrest has been made yet, the official said.

Earlier, on September 2, the VB Nagar police arrested Patel and one Arun Jadhav (32) for allegedly trying to encroach upon another MMRDA space in suburban Kurla. The two then secured bail. The Kurla plot remains sealed as of now.

Both FIRs have been registered under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 447 (punishment for criminal trespass), 269 (Negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life), and 34 (common intention).

MMRDA has another plot spread over 1,600 square metres at the Motilal Nehru Nagar area of BKC, an upscale business and residential district in the city, but is yet to secure it, an official from the planning body said.

Both the plots at BKC were reserved for development as recreation grounds (RG). These were to be developed and handed over to MMRDA by Housing Development and Infrastructure Ltd (HDIL). However, no development has taken place so far at the sites and instead, the plots valued at several crores of rupees have been encroached upon, an official had said earlier.

(with PTI inputs)

Will the newly created special police commissioner post help Mumbai with better policing?
mumbai police mumbai crime news Crime News mumbai news mumbai metropolitan region development authority

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK