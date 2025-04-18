Breaking News
South Mumbai resident wins 40-year battle against city police
Mumbai: Maharashtra Dy CM Eknath Shinde gets a feel of shaky wheels
Survey finds 45 per cent of Mumbai children are overweight
Mumbai: Housing society accused of dumping strays in Aarey colony, two pups dead
Mumbai: BMC to set up dedicated war room to monitor nullah desilting operations
Summer 2025 Summer 2025
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai Crime News > Article > Mumbai Two chain snatching incidents in 20 mins in Powai thieves held

Mumbai: Two chain-snatching incidents in 20 mins in Powai; thieves held

Updated on: 18 April,2025 07:51 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Shirish Vaktania | mailbag@mid-day.com

Top

Crimes occurred on morning of April 5; after analysing footage from 200 CCTV cameras, cops cracked cases, recovered stolen jewellery weighing 30 grams

Mumbai: Two chain-snatching incidents in 20 mins in Powai; thieves held

Pappu Mishra (left) and Sunil Mahto

Listen to this article
Mumbai: Two chain-snatching incidents in 20 mins in Powai; thieves held
x
00:00

The Powai police on Wednesday arrested two chain-snatchers who stole gold chains from two different women in the Powai area. The separate incidents took place on April 5 within 20 minutes.


The police also recovered 30 grams of gold chains that were snatched by the accused. The accused have been identified as Pappu Gajendra Mishra, 20, and Sunil Mahto, 20, both residents of Andheri West


A motorcycle allegedly used by an accused
A motorcycle allegedly used by an accused


According to the police, the first incident occurred at around 8.10 am near the IIT Market gate, and the second incident took place at Jalvayu Vihar in Hiranandani Gardens at around 8.30 am on April 5.

In the first incident, both bike-borne accused stopped near a 59-year-old woman, asked her questions about a medical shop, and then snatched her 15-gram gold chain and fled. Shortly after, the duo snatched a 20-gram gold chain from a 45-year-old woman who was on her morning walk.

Following the incidents, both women approached the Powai police and registered FIRs. Under the guidance of DCP Sachin Gunjal and ACP Pradip Mairale of the Sakinaka division, a team was formed to nab the accused.

Police said that over the days they checked around 200 CCTV cameras and traced the accused to the Behram Baug area in Oshiwara. After identifying the suspects, the police team arrested them in Andheri.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

powai mumbai police mumbai crime branch mumbai crime news mumbai news mumbai

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK