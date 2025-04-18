Crimes occurred on morning of April 5; after analysing footage from 200 CCTV cameras, cops cracked cases, recovered stolen jewellery weighing 30 grams

Pappu Mishra (left) and Sunil Mahto

The Powai police on Wednesday arrested two chain-snatchers who stole gold chains from two different women in the Powai area. The separate incidents took place on April 5 within 20 minutes.

The police also recovered 30 grams of gold chains that were snatched by the accused. The accused have been identified as Pappu Gajendra Mishra, 20, and Sunil Mahto, 20, both residents of Andheri West.



A motorcycle allegedly used by an accused

According to the police, the first incident occurred at around 8.10 am near the IIT Market gate, and the second incident took place at Jalvayu Vihar in Hiranandani Gardens at around 8.30 am on April 5.

In the first incident, both bike-borne accused stopped near a 59-year-old woman, asked her questions about a medical shop, and then snatched her 15-gram gold chain and fled. Shortly after, the duo snatched a 20-gram gold chain from a 45-year-old woman who was on her morning walk.

Following the incidents, both women approached the Powai police and registered FIRs. Under the guidance of DCP Sachin Gunjal and ACP Pradip Mairale of the Sakinaka division, a team was formed to nab the accused.

Police said that over the days they checked around 200 CCTV cameras and traced the accused to the Behram Baug area in Oshiwara. After identifying the suspects, the police team arrested them in Andheri.