TN cops say Jaffar Gulam Hussain Irani, who featured in a list of city’s Top 20 offenders released by Mumbai police in 2018, tried to attack them while in custody. A gang led by Jaffar arrived in Chennai on Wednesday morning and targeted the Taramani area, known as the city’s IT corridor

CCTV grabs of the accused on the bike; (right) Jaffar Gulam Husain Irani, 35

Jaffar Gulam Hussain Irani, 35, the most wanted chain snatcher in Mumbai and Navi Mumbai with over 100 cases against him, was shot dead in an encounter by the Chennai police early Thursday morning near Taramani Railway Station.

Two of his accomplices, identified as Misamum Dhusvasam Mesam Irani and Salman Hussain Irani, were also arrested. In a dramatic chase, Jaffar and Misamum were apprehended at the Chennai airport. Jaffar had already boarded a flight to Mumbai, while Misamum was heading to Hyderabad. The only clue the Chennai police had was Jaffar’s bright-coloured shoes, which were spotted in CCTV footage near Taramani railway station.

Jaffar, Misamum, and Salman are members of the Irani gang from Irani Basti near Ambivli in Thane. The gang frequently travelled across multiple states by air, targeting high-profile areas. After committing 5-10 chain-snatching incidents, they would flee to another city via flight.

A gang led by Jaffar arrived in Chennai on Wednesday morning and targeted the Taramani area, known as the city’s IT corridor. Within an hour, at least eight chain-snatching incidents were reported, all carried out by bike-riding gang members. As complaints poured in, the police launched a manhunt and set up nakabandis at key exit points.

After the thefts, the gang abandoned their bikes and some valuables at Taramani railway station before booking a cab to Chennai airport. Jaffar booked a flight to Mumbai, Misamum to Hyderabad, but Salman, lacking proper documents, couldn’t book a ticket. Jaffar then instructed him to return to the railway station and take a train to Hyderabad.

While reviewing CCTV footage, police noticed the suspects changing clothes near the railway station. A critical clue—Jaffar’s bright-colored shoes—helped track him. Alerts were issued, and officers received leads about two men trying to book last-minute Hyderabad tickets. Acting swiftly, police rushed to the airport, where they found Jaffar’s flight delayed.

Jaffar was arrested at the boarding gate while he was about to fly to Mumbai, while Misamum was taken off a Hyderabad-bound airplane. During interrogation, the duo revealed details about their parked bikes and stolen jewellery. Around 2.30 am on Thursday, police took them to Taramani railway station to recover the loot. However, Jaffar had hidden a country-made pistol there. Under the pretext of retrieving the jewellery, he pulled out the weapon and fired at the police. Despite repeated warnings, he refused to surrender, prompting officers to retaliate. Jaffar was injured and taken to a private hospital, where he was declared dead.

Meanwhile, Salman, who had boarded a train, was arrested at Ongole station in Andhra Pradesh with the help of the Railway Protection Force.

Dr N Kannan, Additional Commissioner of Police (Law and Order), South Chennai, told mid-day, “The accused appears to have conducted a recce of the area. The bike used in the crime was brought from Karnataka. . He was apprehended at the airport, but during the recovery of the bike and jewel-lery, he fired at the police. In retaliation, he was injured and later suc-cumbed to his injuries.”

Speaking to mid-day, Jafar’s aunt, Mariam, said, “The family is in immense pain. I don’t want to say anything right now. We will decide our next steps only after bringing him to Ambivali and per-forming the last rites.”

Criminal History

Jaffar Gulam Husain Irani, 35

Jaffar Husain Irani, also known as Jafar Bhura, is a notorious history-sheeter with over 150 cases registered against him across the country. Previously imprisoned under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA), he was released on bail a few months ago. Irani lived with his parents, wife, and child in Ambivali and had a long record of criminal activities. His father, Gulam Irani, also had a history of crime.

Misamum Dhusvasam Mesam Irani, 23

An alleged member of the Irani Ambivali gang, Misamum belongs to a family with a deep-rooted criminal background. His father, Amjad Irani, and his brother, Abbas Irani, have been imprisoned under MCOCA since 2021. His mother, Fatima, was arrested last year in an attempt-to-murder case for attacking a MIDC police team at Ambivali station. Police sources reveal that Miasmum has been booked in more than three MCOCA cases, and five of his uncles are also in jail under MCOCA charges. Married six months ago, Miasmum had been living in Karnataka since then.

Salman Irani, 35

Salman Irani is implicated in at least 45 cases of snatching and other crimes across, Maharashtra, and multiple states in India. He was particularly active in Madhya Pradesh and committed several offenses in Uttar Pradesh. Jailed in Lucknow until November 2022, he resumed his criminal activities after release, frequently moving between states with his associates.