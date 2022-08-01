Breaking News
Mumbai: Two held for stealing diamonds worth Rs 3.5 cr in Goregaon

Updated on: 01 August,2022 08:03 PM IST  |  Mumbai
An FIR was registered on July 18, following which the duo was arrested last week and the stolen stones were recovered from them

Mumbai: Two held for stealing diamonds worth Rs 3.5 cr in Goregaon

Representative image. Pic/Istock


The Mumbai police have arrested two diamond brokers in connection with the theft of precious stones worth Rs 3.5 crore, an official said on Monday.

The police apprehended Bharat Kandol (39) from Gujarat and Amrut Bhai Patel (58) from the western suburb of Goregaon here, while the mastermind behind the crime, Kaushik Chovatila, is on the run, the official from Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) police station said.

An FIR was registered on July 18, following which the duo was arrested last week and the stolen stones were recovered from them, he said.


The accused had allegedly contacted a diamond merchant, expressing interest in purchasing some stones and visited his BKC office on July 7, the official said.

The accused had selected three stones during their visit and left the premises saying they will return in a week with the money for the diamonds, he said.

The merchant later realised that the diamonds chosen by the accused were missing and on examining the CCTV footage from the premises, saw the duo stealing the stones, the official said.

''We have arrested the accused under sections 120-B (criminal conspiracy), 409 (criminal breach of trust) and 419 (impersonation) of the Indian Penal Code,'' inspector Rajesh Gawli of BKC police station said.

