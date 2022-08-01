Mumbai logs 164 new Covid-19 cases, no deaths

The tally of recovered patients increased to 1,103,437 after 176 persons were discharged

Representative image. Pic/Istock

Mumbai on Monday reported 164 new Covid-19 cases and zero death, according to the release sent by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

The overall infection tally rose to 11,24,977, while the death toll remained the same at 19,651.

The tally of recovered patients increased to 1,103,437 after 176 persons were discharged.

Also Read: Maharashtra: Nashik logs 68 new Covid-19 cases, active tally 598

currently, there are 1,889 active Covid-19 patients in Mumbai now. The city has a recovery rate of 98 per cent.

The growth of Covid-19 cases in Mumbai stood at 0.023 per cent between July 25-31, while the case doubling rate was 2973 days, said the BMC.

Out of the 164 new patients, 90 per cent i.e 148 were asymptomatic, while 16 symptomatic people were admitted in hospitals.