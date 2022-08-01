Breaking News
Mumbai: Antilia threat behind SC’s decision on security to Ambanis
Mumbai police issue gun licence to Salman Khan
India records 19,673 Covid-19 cases, 39 fatalities
Mumbai: Rs 2.5cr worth objects lost and found on local trains
Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut arrested in money laundering case after ED raids
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Thane district logs 106 Covid 19 cases no deaths

Thane district logs 106 Covid-19 cases, no deaths

Updated on: 01 August,2022 10:53 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The district is left with 758 active cases while 7,22,181 Covid-19 patients have recovered so far

Thane district logs 106 Covid-19 cases, no deaths

Representational image


Thane district in Maharashtra reported 106 fresh Covid-19 cases, taking the tally to 7,34,219, a health official said on Monday.

The district is left with 758 active cases while 7,22,181 Covid-19 patients have recovered so far.

With no fresh death due to the infection, the fatality toll stood at 11,927 as of Sunday, he added.


Also read: Mumbai records 322 Covid-19 cases, two deaths

Mumbai on Sunday recorded 322 new cases of Covid-19 and two deaths that raised the tally of infections to 11,24,813 and toll to 19,651, an official from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said. At least 236 people recovered from the infection in the past 24 hours, raising the count of recoveries to 11,03,261, leaving the city with 1,901 active cases, the official said.

As many as 13,433 swab samples were examined during the day, taking the total number of tests conducted in the city to 1,78,29,595, he said. The recovery rate in the city is at 98 per cent, while the growth rate of infections was at 0.023 per cent between July 24 and 30, the official said. Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Sunday reported 1,849 fresh cases and three fatalities, taking the tally to 80,47,455 and the toll to 1,48,104, a state health department official said. Apart from the two fatalities in Mumbai, Ratnagiri reported 1 death. With 1,853 people discharged in the past 24 hours, the number of recoveries in the state rose to 78,86,348 at the recovery rate of 98 per cent, leaving Maharashtra with 13,003 active cases, the official said.

 

thane Coronavirus mumbai news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK