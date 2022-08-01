Thane district logs 106 Covid-19 cases, no deaths

The district is left with 758 active cases while 7,22,181 Covid-19 patients have recovered so far

Thane district in Maharashtra reported 106 fresh Covid-19 cases, taking the tally to 7,34,219, a health official said on Monday.

The district is left with 758 active cases while 7,22,181 Covid-19 patients have recovered so far.

With no fresh death due to the infection, the fatality toll stood at 11,927 as of Sunday, he added.

Mumbai on Sunday recorded 322 new cases of Covid-19 and two deaths that raised the tally of infections to 11,24,813 and toll to 19,651, an official from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said. At least 236 people recovered from the infection in the past 24 hours, raising the count of recoveries to 11,03,261, leaving the city with 1,901 active cases, the official said.

As many as 13,433 swab samples were examined during the day, taking the total number of tests conducted in the city to 1,78,29,595, he said. The recovery rate in the city is at 98 per cent, while the growth rate of infections was at 0.023 per cent between July 24 and 30, the official said. Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Sunday reported 1,849 fresh cases and three fatalities, taking the tally to 80,47,455 and the toll to 1,48,104, a state health department official said. Apart from the two fatalities in Mumbai, Ratnagiri reported 1 death. With 1,853 people discharged in the past 24 hours, the number of recoveries in the state rose to 78,86,348 at the recovery rate of 98 per cent, leaving Maharashtra with 13,003 active cases, the official said.