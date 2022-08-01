Maharashtra: Matheran jungle free of plastic again

Following a report on plastic sacks discarded in the forest by a contractor, MMRDA issued instructions to promptly clean the area; says will ensure it’s not repeated in the eco-sensitive zone

Plastic sacks, used to carry work material, strewn in the forest in Matheran (right) the stretch between Dasturi Naka and Indira Nagar has been cleared of the plastic sacks

Plastic bags discarded in Matheran forest, allegedly by an MMRDA contractor, have been removed following a mid-day article that highlighted the issue.

In a report on July 30, mid-day had pointed out that while locals welcomed the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority’s move to use eco-friendly clay paver blocks to improve the condition of roads and other developments in the plastic-free and eco-sensitive zone, they alleged the contractor tasked with installing the paver blocks disposed of the plastic sacks, in which the material was brought, in the forest from Dasturi Naka to India Nagar.

Taking note of the report, MMRDA had given instructions to clean the area. An MMRDA official said, “The contractor was informed to clean the area and all the plastic bags have been removed. Instructions have been given that such things should not be repeated."

Sunil Shinde, a Matheran resident, said, “It is good to see that MMRDA has cleared the plastic after mid-day highlighted the issue. Since the municipal council is trying its best to keep the town free of plastic, visitors who come in big numbers should also make efforts to keep the eco-sensitive zone clean. We look forward to MMRDA’s further work to develop and beautify other areas including tourist points.”