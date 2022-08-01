Breaking News
Mumbai: Antilia threat behind SC’s decision on security to Ambanis
Mumbai police issue gun licence to Salman Khan
Monkeypox: 15 suspected patients in Maharashtra test negative for disease
Mumbai: Rs 2.5cr worth objects lost and found on local trains
Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut arrested in money laundering case after ED raids
Home > News > India News > Article > Maharashtra Nashik logs 68 new Covid 19 cases active tally 598

Maharashtra: Nashik logs 68 new Covid-19 cases, active tally 598

Updated on: 01 August,2022 05:33 PM IST  |  Nashik
PTI |

Top

The toll remained unchanged at 8,902, while the count of recoveries rose to 4,70,319 after 64 patients recovered from the infection

Maharashtra: Nashik logs 68 new Covid-19 cases, active tally 598

Representative image. Pic/Istock


With the addition of 68 new cases of coronavirus, the tally of infections in Maharashtra's Nashik district reached 4,79,819 on Monday, a health official said.

The toll remained unchanged at 8,902, while the count of recoveries rose to 4,70,319 after 64 patients recovered from the infection, he said.
The district currently has 598 active cases, the official said.

Also Read: India records 16,464 Covid cases, 24 fatalities in a day


Of the total number of cases, 2,74,960 were reported from Nashik city, 1,78,471 from other parts of the district, 13,992 from Malegaon and 8,480 patients were from outside the district, it was stated.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

india nashik maharashtra Coronavirus vaccination

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK