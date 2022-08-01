Maharashtra: Nashik logs 68 new Covid-19 cases, active tally 598

The toll remained unchanged at 8,902, while the count of recoveries rose to 4,70,319 after 64 patients recovered from the infection

Representative image. Pic/Istock

With the addition of 68 new cases of coronavirus, the tally of infections in Maharashtra's Nashik district reached 4,79,819 on Monday, a health official said.

The toll remained unchanged at 8,902, while the count of recoveries rose to 4,70,319 after 64 patients recovered from the infection, he said.

The district currently has 598 active cases, the official said.

Of the total number of cases, 2,74,960 were reported from Nashik city, 1,78,471 from other parts of the district, 13,992 from Malegaon and 8,480 patients were from outside the district, it was stated.

