Mumbai: Two held with three pistols, cartridges in Mankhurd

Two persons have been arrested for alleged possession of three pistols and 14 cartridges in Shivaji Nagar area of suburban Mankhurd here, police said on Saturday.

Based on a tip-off, the police nabbed auto-rickshaw driver Haqiullah Khan (33) and Arif Sayyed (34), a garment shop owner from Dharavi, late on Friday night, an official said.

Khan had arrived at the spot in Rafique Nagar locality to deliver the consignment to Sayyed, when the duo was apprehended, he said.

The accused used to procure weapons from Jaunpur via Azamgarh in Uttar Pradesh and it is suspected that they had delivered weapons in the city on previous occasions as well, the official said.

''More arrests are likely in the case, as we are trying to track down people to whom the accused had delivered weapons in the past. The duo has been arrested under the Arms Act,'' assistant police inspector (API) Navnath Kale of Shivaji Nagar police station said.

