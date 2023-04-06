Mumbai: Two senior citizen women among three held for running sex racket in Andheri, three rescued

The police said, the suspects allegedly committed their customers of providing models for prostitution. An FIR was registered by the Amboli Police in Mumbai in the matter

Mumbai Police on Thursday said that it has busted a high profile sex racket being run by women and have arrested three women, including two senior citizens for allegedly running a sex racket in a posh Andheri West locality. The racket was unearthed by the social service branch of the Mumbai Police on April 5 after they received information on the prostitution racket.

The police said, the suspects allegedly committed their customers of providing models for prostitution. An FIR was registered by the Amboli Police in Mumbai in the matter.

According to the police, it had initially got an information that one of three suspect claimed to be an astrologer and she had been allegedly involved in flesh trade. The information was worked on thoroughly by the Mumbai Police and on the night of April 5 a trap was laid to bust the sex racket.

The police said, three women including two senior citizens aged 65, 64 and a 31-year-old women were nabbed by the officials following a raid on Tuesday at flat number 405 on the fourth floor of a building in Shastri Nagar area of Andheri West.

Officials said, a team of police officials, in their investigations found that one of the three accused women, one of the woman used to introduced herself as an Astrologer and resided in a posh Andheri West building. The officials have also found that the suspects were allegedly involved in the illegal trade allegedly for their own financial profits by using women for flesh trade.

"With the arrest of the three women in the matter, the officials were successful in also rescuing three women being used in the racket, an official said.

Those arrested in the matter have been booked under relevant section of the IPC and multiple sections of the Immoral Trafficking Act by the Amboli Police which is further investigation the case, the police said.