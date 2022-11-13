Mumbai: Two-year-old crushed to death by tempo in Trombay; driver held

After the incident, the girl's brothers raised an alarm and alerted their parents, who took the child to a nearby hospital where she was declare dead before admission, an official said
A two-year-old child was crushed to death by a tempo while she was playing on a road in a Trombay locality, police said on Sunday, reported the PTI.
The incident took place on Saturday afternoon in Cheeta Camp area. The incident was recorded in a CCTV installed near the spot which showed the tempo driver did not notice the girl and the vehicle crushed her, according to the PTI.
The driver did not allegedly stop the vehicle after it hit the girl and fled away from the spot, as per the PTI.
The girl was sitting on a road in the locality along with her two brothers when the incident took place, an official from Trombay police station told the PTI.
After the incident, the girl's brothers raised an alarm and alerted their parents, who took the child to a nearby hospital where she was declare dead before admission, the official said.
Following a complaint by the girl's mother, the tempo driver was arrested and booked under relevant Indian Penal Code Sections including 304-A (causing death by negligence) and provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act, the police said, adding that an investigation was on into the incident.
