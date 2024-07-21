Mumbai: Watchman of Mulund apt nabbed for molesting minor girl

Eleven-yr-old girl revealed ordeal to mother about alleged molestation inside building lift

The Mulund police arrested an apartment watchman for allegedly molesting an 11-year-old girl in a lift. The alleged accused was caught within 24 hours after the FIR was registered. The matter came to light on July 20 when the victim’s mother came to the police station to register a case against the society’s watchman for allegedly molesting her daughter.

According to the police, the watchman was working in a building located in Mulund West and had allegedly molested the victim in the lift, “When the victim had entered the lift the watchman had touched her inappropriately, he even tried to kiss her and told her not to tell her family about this incident,” said a police officer. The victim narrated the ordeal to her mother and the mother quickly approached the police to register an FIR against the watchman.

According to the police they had identified the suspect as Ayub Shaikh, 55, who was employed in the building as a watchman for the past 3-4 years. The Mulund police acted promptly and found that Shaikh is a resident of Bhandup. “We checked records and inquired with the other employees of the building. Our enquiry revealed that he’s a resident of Bhandup, we nabbed him in the wee hours on July 21 from his residence,” said police. The police are investigating if Shaikh had committed any similar offences in the past. He has been booked under the relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012.