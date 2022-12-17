Mumbai: Woman files second rape case against man after he obtains bail in first one

She has also alleged the man beat her up demanding she withdraw the rape case filed in Kashimira in Thane district

A 32-year-old man has been booked for allegedly raping a woman on the pretext of marriage in Oshiwara, a Mumbai police official said on Saturday.

This is the second rape case the woman, who is already married, has filed against the man, the official added.

"She had filed a rape case in Kashimira police station in August, but the accused had got bail from a Thane court after submitting an affidavit that he would marry her. She has now filed a second case claiming the man raped her recently in a lodge in Jogeshwari," he said.

"She has also alleged the man beat her up demanding she withdraw the rape case filed in Kashimira in Thane district. We have registered a rape case and are probing further," the Oshiwara police station official said.

