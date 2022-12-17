Breaking News
There can be no compromise on state's self respect and pride: Uddhav Thackeray
Ghatkopar building fire: 4 Mumbai cops among 10 injured, one dead, says BMC
No praise enough for bravery displayed by our forces in Galwan, Tawang: Rajnath
CBI moves SC challenging Bombay HC order granting bail to Anil Deshmukh
Mumbai Police raids bar in Dahisar, women found hidden in specially-built cavity
Mumbai reports 3 new Covid-19 cases, active tally at 43

Subcribe to Mid-day Gold with just Rs. 899 /Year

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai Crime News > Article > Mumbai Woman files second rape case against man after he obtains bail in first one

Mumbai: Woman files second rape case against man after he obtains bail in first one

Updated on: 17 December,2022 10:50 PM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI |

Top

She has also alleged the man beat her up demanding she withdraw the rape case filed in Kashimira in Thane district

Mumbai: Woman files second rape case against man after he obtains bail in first one

Representational Pic


A 32-year-old man has been booked for allegedly raping a woman on the pretext of marriage in Oshiwara, a Mumbai police official said on Saturday.


This is the second rape case the woman, who is already married, has filed against the man, the official added.



"She had filed a rape case in Kashimira police station in August, but the accused had got bail from a Thane court after submitting an affidavit that he would marry her. She has now filed a second case claiming the man raped her recently in a lodge in Jogeshwari," he said.


Also Read: Fire breaks out in six-storey Ghatkopar building, one dead, 10 injured

"She has also alleged the man beat her up demanding she withdraw the rape case filed in Kashimira in Thane district. We have registered a rape case and are probing further," the Oshiwara police station official said. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Do you think Mumbai`s air quality is worsening by the day?

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
maharashtra mumbai crime news sexual crime Crime News oshiwara jogeshwari mumbai news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK