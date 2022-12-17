BREAKING: Fire breaks out in six-storey building in Ghatkopar, one dead, two injured

The incident occurred in Vishwas building, a residential building near Parekh Hospital in Ghatkopar, the BMC said
Pic/Satish S
One person was killed and two sustained injuries after a fire broke out in a ground plus six -storey building in Ghatkopar East, the BMC said. The incident took place at around 2.08 pm on Saturday, a BMC official said.
The incident occurred in Vishwas building, a residential building near Parekh Hospital in Ghatkopar, the BMC said. The Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) initially declared it a level-1 fire.
According to the BMC official, those injured in the incident were shifted to the nearby hospital.
"Fire was triggered in an electric meter room of a hotel situated at the ground floor of the building," the BMC official said.
Also read: Mumbai: Another fire in Currey Road high-rise
According to the BMC, the incident was reported to the Mumbai Fire Brigade and the agencies mobilised include MFB, police, local ward staff and 108 ambulances.
The BMC said, as per the information received from Surendra Mishra (CEO-Parikh Hospital), 22 patients have been shifted in nearby hospitals and they are safe.
However, according to the information received from the CMO of Rajawadi Hospital in Ghatkopar, three people were shifted to the hospital and have sustained injuries. A man identified as Qurshi Dedhia, 46, was declared brought dead.
Two others were identified as Taniya Kamble, 18, she has sustained around 18 to 20 per cent burn injuries, Kulsum Shaikh, 20, she has suffered suffocation and she is admitted in the hospital.