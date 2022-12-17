Mumbai: For those in need, HBT clinics are just what the doctor ordered

In 2 months, 1 lakh citizens availed themselves of healthcare facilities
The civic body launched 39 HBT clinics and 13 polyclinics on October 2
The recently launched Hinduhridaysamrat Balasaheb Thackeray (HBT) clinics and polyclinics have seen an overwhelming response.
In the past two months, over one lakh Mumbaikars visited these facilities across the city. Most people residing in slums and poor and lower-middle class families benefited from the health services, saving time and money.
The BMC, in its budget for the financial year 2022-23, had announced the opening of 200 HBT clinics. Accordingly, the civic body launched 39 HBT clinics and 13 polyclinics on October 2 in the city. Due to space constraints, nine of the HBT clinics had to be operated in containers while the rest were opened in existing dispensaries. According to the BMC’s Executive Health Officer Dr Mangala Gomare, 33,000 patients were treated in HBT clinics in October alone. “In November, 66,000 patients were treated,” she said.
General practitioners treat the sick free of cost at HBT clinics usually for minor ailments such as fever, cold and cough, and patients are not charged for medicines. On the other hand, specialists from peripheral hospitals such as gynaecologists, paediatricians, dermatologists and dentists consult at the 13 polyclinics, and patients in need of expert opinions are referred to them by their HBT clinic counterparts.
According to Dr Gomare, these specialists examined 2,203 patients in October. Whereas in November, the number was 2,885. She said, “Soon, there will be ear, nose and throat and eye specialists available at these polyclinics. We need some machinery for conducting tests. The process of procuring them has started.”
100 patients catered to daily
According to the BMC’s health department, at present, an average of 100 patients visit the HBT clinics daily for treatment while 40 to 50 patients are examined at the polyclinics every day. The clinics outsource blood testing, which is done by private labs.
Clinic timings
Polyclinics are open from 9 am to 4 pm while HBT container clinics are operational only from 3 pm to 10 pm. Each such clinic is staffed by a doctor, a nurse, a pharmacist and a multipurpose worker.
Regular HBT clinics, on the other hand, provide services from 9 am to 10 pm.
39
No. of HBT clinics in city