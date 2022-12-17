Mumbai: Not clean-up marshals but swachhata doot, says BMC

Breaking News
Updated on: 17 December,2022 07:15 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Prajakta Kasale | prajakta.kasale@mid-day.com

Report on civic body’s plan to bring back criticised clean-up marshals prompts BMC chief to review decision

Cops take action against two clean-up marshals for illegally taking money from citizens. File pic


The BMC on Friday announced that it has put its plans to appoint clean-up marshals on the backburner. Instead, the civic body is planning to appoint 5,000 swachhata doots to raise awareness among Mumbaikars first. This came after mid-day on December 16 reported that the civic body was considering bringing back clean-up marshals, who have been heavily criticised by the citizens for alleged extortion. Swachhata doots will not have power to penalise people for littering or spitting. 

