Mumbai: Woman goes missing after lodging assault complaint

Updated on: 05 October,2024 08:16 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Agencies |

Top

Case filed against two for sexually assaulting woman; cops launch search operation

Representational image. Pic/iStock

Mumbai: Woman goes missing after lodging assault complaint
A case has been registered against two men for allegedly sexually assaulting a 29-year-old woman, who has gone missing after reporting the crime, police said on Friday.


The police have launched a search for the victim who went missing from a women’s shelter where she was lodged after the assault, a police officer said.


The incident came to light on September 22 after the victim was admitted to a hospital in the Nerul area of Navi Mumbai, he said.


A team from the Nerul police station recorded the woman’s statement, in which she alleged that two men sexually assaulted her near Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in south Mumbai, the police officer said.

A case was registered at the CSMT Railway police station, and after the initial probe, it was transferred to the MRA Marg police station, he said.

Investigations are underway, and the police are searching for the woman and the two accused, the officer said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

