Police arrested the 46-year-old Mumbai man on Thursday and booked him under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, an official said

Representational Image

Listen to this article Mumbai man files police complaint over 'missing' daughter; then rape case unfolds x 00:00

The police have said that a Mumbai man lodged a kidnapping complaint after his teenage daughter went missing, but later it turned out he had been allegedly sexually assaulting her for the last five years. She left home in Mumbai to escape the ordeal, reported news agency PTI.

ADVERTISEMENT

Police arrested the 46-year-old Mumbai man on Thursday and booked him under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, an official said, reported PTI.

The 17-year-old girl, fed up with her father's brutality, left home in Central Mumbai's Mahalaxmi area on Wednesday, the official said.

Unable to trace her, the Mumbai man approached the Tardeo police station and lodged a complaint alleging his daughter had been kidnapped. Based on his complaint, a case of kidnapping was registered against an unidentified person and a search was launched for the teenager, he said, reported PTI.

During the search, a crime branch team found the girl at Mahalaxmi station on the Western Railway network. The girl was taken to a crime branch office, where during questioning, she revealed a shocking tale of repeated sexual abuse by her father, said the official, reported PTI.

According to the official, the teenager told the police her father had been sexually assaulting her for the last five years.

Based on her complaint, a case of rape and other offences under the BNS and the POCSO Act was registered at the police station.

A crime branch team led by Police Inspector Sadanand Yerekar then started a search for the girl's father, who was tracked down in the Saat Rasta Circle area and subsequently nabbed, he said, reported PTI.

After his medical examination, the accused was handed over to the Tardeo police for further investigation into the case lodged against him, the official added.

Pune man arrested for raping 11-year-old daughter

The Pune police have arrested a 35-year-old man for allegedly raping his 11-year-old daughter, an official said on Thursday, reported PTI.

Police said the incident came to light after the authorities of the school, where the girl studies, learnt about the sexual assault on the minor.

The school principal approached the police and a rape case was registered against the father under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) as well as the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. He was arrested on Wednesday, reported PTI.

"The accused used to show obscene videos to his daughter and had allegedly raped her," said an official from Warje police station, reported PTI.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 3) Sambhaji Kadam said the accused was produced in a court on Wednesday and was remanded in police custody for four days.

(With inputs from PTI)