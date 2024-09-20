As the BMC published a notification inviting suggestions and objections for the proposed modification for the redevelopment of the Mahalaxmi racecourse, it is revealed how much area will be available to construct due to the massive space available at the Mahalaxmi racecourse

The Mahalaxmi racecourse will allow a whopping 18 lakh square feet of area for construction in South Mumbai as the BMC proposed 1.33 FSI over the area of 211 acres of open space. The redevelopment of the racecourse has been a talking point for the last few years due to the massive open space and the construction of FSI.

As the BMC published a notification inviting suggestions and objections for the proposed modification for the redevelopment of the Mahalaxmi racecourse, it is revealed how much area will be available to construct due to the massive space available at the Mahalaxmi racecourse. Zoru Bathena, an activist raised the que8over the massive use of FSI. "This means, the turf club RWITC can reconstruct their stand or clubhouse into a multistorey building. Using the entire FSI paves the way for a skyscraper."

The users are permissible for development or redevelopment will be clubhouses, restaurants, stands, viewing decks, swimming pools, banquet, small departmental stores, conference rooms, and Gymnasium with indoor and outdoor sports like squash, badminton, billiards, table tennis, cricket nets, box cricket, football turf, pickleball and allied users such as security cabin, staff quarters etc and other compatible users as decided by the Municipal Commissioner.

Out of 211 acres, (acres), Public Park/Theme Park is proposed on 29.4 acres area. Development stipulation in another 1.96 acres.

Existing Amenity of Recreation Ground EOS(2.6) will remain unchanged on 77 acres of the land.

The existing Mahalaxmi Racecourse Horse Stable will be in 26.32 acres of land.

The existing Mahalaxmi Racetrack will cover 34.12 acres.

The existing Mahalaxmi Club/Gymkhana will be on 32.17 acres where they can use the FSI.