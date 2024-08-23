Mumbai: BMC wants to know what you think of racecourse park plan

Public invited to comment on 120-acre redevelopment; civic activist warns of impact on horse racing

Theme park on racecourse will be developed similarly to Central Park in New York. Pic/Shadab Khan

The BMC has invited suggestions and objections for the proposed change in use of the Mahalaxmi racecourse. The state government recently approved a proposal to develop 120 acres of the racecourse land into a park.

The state cabinet approved the plan to develop a park on 120 acres out of the 300-acre racecourse. In June 2024, the state cabinet also approved the renewal of the lease of the Royal Western India Turf Club for 30 years for the remaining 180 acres. The process of handing over the 120-acre land parcel to the BMC has been recently completed.

An official from the civic development plan department said, “Yes, we have published a public notice inviting suggestions and objections regarding the change of reservation for the racecourse. Suggestions and objections can be submitted until September 22, 2024. After receiving them, the BMC will hold a hearing and make a decision on the modification of the reservation. Once the BMC approves the plan, it will be sent to the state government for final approval.”

According to the plan, the theme park on the racecourse will be developed similarly to Central Park in New York. The notice states that the redevelopment will include a playground, garden, park, botanical garden, children’s park with a walking track, water body, and facilities related to art and culture, such as spaces for yoga, Vipassana, and meditation. While developing the theme park, the view of the racecourse track will not be disturbed.

Citizens can view the proposed modification plan at the Chief Engineer (Development Plan) office, 5th floor, Annex Building, Municipal Head Office, Mahapalika Marg. Suggestions and objections can be submitted at the same address.