Mumbai: Racecourse handover to BMC nears final lap

Civic authorities prepare for development amid opposition and environmental concerns

In the 2034 development plan, the entire 227-acre racecourse plot is marked as an open space. File Pic/Shadab Khan

The process of handing over part of the racecourse land to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is in its final stages. The Royal Western India Turf Club will hand over a 120-acre plot to the BMC. Civic Chief Bhushan Gagrani confirmed that the process of handing over the 120-acre plot is nearing completion. “Yes, the process of handing over the plot is in its final stages,” said Gagrani.

“We hope that the land transfer process will be completed in a few days. There are some pending formalities with the paperwork, which will be completed soon,” another official stated. “There are plans to develop a multi-storey stable for horses and build a subway to connect the Coastal Road park and the proposed racecourse park,” the official added. “This will be the only official garden. Additionally, we will relocate slum residents to nearby SRA projects,” the official further explained.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray criticised the BJP-Shinde regime for attempting to take over open spaces, such as the racecourse and Wellington Club, for their favourite builders and contractors. “We will restore these areas to their natural state when we form the government soon and legally punish those who colluded to exploit the racecourse for personal gain,” Aaditya posted on X. Aditya also opposes theme parks and any construction above or below ground.

Pankaj Joshi, an urban planning expert and principal director of the Urban Center Mumbai, said, “In the 2034 development plan, the entire 227-acre racecourse plot is marked as open space. If the BMC develops this plot with construction, it will reduce the availability of open spaces. Open spaces are not only useful for public recreation but also have various positive effects on the environment,” Joshi explained. “Open spaces help manage the urban heat island effect, sustain air and wind quality, and support water drainage in Mumbai by allowing rainwater percolation.”

“In 2013, the BMC House passed a resolution to acquire racecourse land and develop a theme park. Those opposing the theme park now should remember who was ruling the BMC at that time,” said Shital Mhatre, spokesperson of the Shinde-led Shiv Sena. “During their tenure, they did nothing. Now, under Shinde’s leadership, the government is developing a central park similar to New York’s for the public. We will connect 175 acres of Coastal Road land and 120 acres via subway to develop a 300-acre central park that anyone can use,” Mhatre added.