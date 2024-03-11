The Central Park proposal was approved despite strong opposition from the citizens. The Mahalakshmi race course in Mumbai is set to become the site for the establishment of the theme park

Ahead of LS polls, Maha cabinet approves 18 proposals including 300-acre park in Mumbai

Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, the Maharashtra cabinet on Monday cleared 18 proposals, including the development of a 300-acre park in Mumbai and the construction of a guesthouse in Ayodhya for pilgrims going from Maharashtra.

As per the statement released by the officials, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde chaired the cabinet meeting and approved the urban development department's proposal to develop a 300-acre landscaped park along the lines of New York's Central Park.

The Central Park proposal was approved despite strong opposition from the citizens and opposition parties. The Mahalakshmi race course in Mumbai is set to become the site for the establishment of Central Park.

The cabinet also approved the public works department's proposed construction of a guesthouse in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh for devotees from Maharashtra visiting the newly inaugurated Ram Temple.

Another important proposal sanctioned was from the the women and child development department to include names of mothers in all state government documents. The department had earlier said that this decision could be seen as a step towards giving more recognition to mothers as government documents traditionally carry the father's name.

Another proposal approved by the cabinet was regarding the BDD chawl residents in Mumbai. The was presented by the housing department to reduce stamp duty for residents of the BDD chawl and slums, and a plan for permanent houses for families of workers from 58 textile mills, which were once operational in the city.

Maharashtra Deputy CM, Ajit Pawar on Sunday had mentioned in an event that the Monday's cabinet meeting could be the last meeting ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. The statement highlighted that the elections date for the Lok Sabha could be announced soon.

The Lok Sabha 2024 elections are expected to be held in April-May, however the election commission is yet to announce the dates.

The Maharashtra government's decision to inaugurate the Mumbai Coastal Road was also taken in haste despite the road been partially complete as the code of conduct would be implemented soon ahead of the elections.