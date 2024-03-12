Mumbai Central Park proposal: Keep it green, keep it clean

Urban experts seek transparency in govt’s plans for race course land, want it to benefit everyone
People use the racecourse for their walks. Pic/Shadab Khan
Key Highlights
- Eknath Shinde cabinet has given the green light to develop a New York-like central park
- The government stuck to its old line of the garden being open to all
- The theme will be green, claims the government
