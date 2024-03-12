Urban experts seek transparency in govt’s plans for race course land, want it to benefit everyone

People use the racecourse for their walks. Pic/Shadab Khan

Listen to this article Mumbai Central Park proposal: Keep it green, keep it clean x 00:00

Key Highlights Share:





Eknath Shinde cabinet has given the green light to develop a New York-like central park The government stuck to its old line of the garden being open to all The theme will be green, claims the government

The Eknath Shinde cabinet has given the green light to develop a New York-like central park at Mumbai’s Mahalaxmi Racecourse. The government stuck to its old line of the garden being open to all. The theme will be green, claims the government.