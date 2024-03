Park will come up on land from Mahalaxmi racecourse and area reclaimed for Coastal Road

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde reviews Coastal Road work at Worli on Thursday

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, while visiting the Coastal Road on Thursday, announced that the city would get its first central park, which will span 320 acres. The state government has decided to set up the park on 120 acres of Mahalaxmi racecourse land as well as 200 acres of land reclaimed for the Coastal Road.